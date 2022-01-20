“WeCrashed” — Apple TV’s miniseries on the rise and fall of WeWork and CEO Adam Neumann — released its first sneak preview on Wednesday ahead of its March 18 premiere.

The series stars Jared Leto as the eccentric Israeli entrepreneur who sought to redefine commercial real estate but resigned from the company he founded in 2019.

“This is what tomorrow looks like,” Leto says in the trailer as he tours a vacant office space that is transformed from a construction site into one of the modern open-plan offices the company became known for.

Co-starring across from Leto is Anne Hathaway playing Neumann’s wife Rebekah Neumann, who worked as chief brand and impact officer at the company.

The series is based on the podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork” and will consist of eight episodes directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra.

“WeCrashed” will be the first work of fiction to tackle WeWork. The documentary “WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 billion Unicorn” was released on Hulu in April.

Neumann famously took the startup to highs unthinkable for a commercial real estate company, redefining the industry in the process, but resigned after a chaotic period in which the company filed for an Initial Public Offering, offering a glimpse into its books for the first time and revealing massive losses.

After Neumann resigned, the company installed Sandeep Mathrani, a commercial real estate traditionalist, as CEO.

