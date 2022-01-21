EXp Realty expanded, Better CEO Vishal Garg turned up in the news and Ryan Serhant, once again, found his way into the headlines.

The past seven days were a little less tumultuous than the week prior, when RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos announced his resignation and Realogy continued for a second-straight week to defend its position on commission sharing. But plenty happened in the real estate industry, and we’re here to suss out what’s worth remembering and what you may well have forgotten.

Test your knowledge of the biggest real estate stories for the week of Sunday, January 16, 2022.

