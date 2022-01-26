Whether you are a new agent or simply new to the team, here’s how to make a stellar impression on your fellow team members from Day 1.

Whether you are an agent joining a new team or joining an entirely new brokerage, first impressions are everything. And you only get one of them. As we continue to navigate business through the ups and downs of COVID, we must also be aware of the impressions we make virtually.

With this in mind, I’ve outlined four ways to ensure you make a solid first impression, both in person and from afar.

Exude confidence

If you are an agent joining a new team or switching over to a new brokerage, it’s natural to feel intimidated when introducing yourself for the first time. That being said, don’t let your nerves show.

Before you speak, take a deep breath and speak slowly. That way, you will appear both calm and confident.

It is easy to feel overwhelmed when introducing yourself for the first time, both in the office or via Zoom. Keep in mind that you are the passionate, confident entrepreneur who got you to where you are today. Your team and brokerage brought you on for a reason, so exude confidence in those initial meetings.

Actively listen

First impressions are also about how you listen to those you are meeting for the first time. It is important to actively listen to identify mutual interest to form deeper connections at this first impression with your new colleagues.

Be sure to ask insightful questions about others. Do your homework with new team members and brokerage leaders to learn more about their interests and expertise. Showing an interest in others showcases respect and that you value their input.

Be personable

In our ever virtual world, teams often get right down to business. It is important to not skip the human factor, even if you’re conversing by email or virtually.

Research shows that even five minutes of non-business focused conversation can set a group on a much more productive course and feel a greater connection to their team and organization.

Make eye contact

If you are meeting someone in person or virtually, make sure to make constant eye contact and don’t interrupt them. While this can be harder to manage through a screen, try to give the other person plenty of time to finish their thoughts.

If you’re on a video team meeting, resist the temptation to minimize the screen and open another browser or assignment. Try to turn on your video function, whenever possible, and give the person you are speaking to your full attention.

Be punctual

Your punctuality sets the tone for the level of professionalism your team can expect from you from day one. From day one, I recommend aiming to arrive 10 minutes early to show your brokerage and team leaders that you value their time and take this job seriously.

You should make it a top priority to be on time to everything you do, whether that be a team meeting, listing appointments, inspection or team-building exercise. Your commitment and responsibility will let your team know they can trust you to represent the brand they’ve worked so hard to build.

Remember, first impressions count. In this challenging industry, how you act and come across can matter just as much as your experience and ideas. Be sure to take the time needed to leave a brilliant first impression.

After all, we’re in the business of relationships, and with time and effort, they will grow over your entire career.