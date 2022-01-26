Real estate marketing company Luxury Presence announced Wednesday that it has acquired quality management startup WorkClout.

Luxury Presence said in a statement that WorkClout “provides a quality management platform that helps manufacturers streamline and automate internal audits, document control, visual inspections, training and preventive quality design.”

The company also has experience “digitizing traditionally non-digital industries,” which “aligns well with Luxury Presence’s goal of creating innovative marketing solutions for the real estate industry,” the statement notes.

The statement also points out that WorkClout participated in famed Silicon Valley startup accelerator Y Combinator in 2019 and has raised $2.3 million in a seed funding round.

Financial details of the acquisition were not publicly disclosed.

The statement describes Luxury Presence as a provider of “marketing solutions for agents, brokerages and properties.” Among other things, the company offers agents websites and marketing software designed to draw in luxury clients. In 2020, Luxury Presence raised $5.4 million in a Series A funding round.

Last fall, Luxury Presence launched a referral network for its top-grossing agents. Company founder and CEO Malte Kramer said at the time that the network was designed to increase exposure, specifically among agents who work with high-end properties and thus also with a comparatively small pool of buyers.

Richard Girges

In Wednesday’s statement, WorkClout chief technology officer Richard Girges said he has worked with Kramer before and that “the culture at Luxury Presence is one of ownership and trust, and unlike anything I’ve witnessed at any other startup.”

“The same goes for their technology-driven products,” Girges said. “When the opportunity arose to join Luxury Presence and help bring modern technology solutions to the real estate landscape, it was a no-brainer for me. It was part of our M.O. at WorkClout to modernize important industries, and we will continue to do that at Luxury Presence.”

Arjun Patel, WorkClout CEO and co-founder, said in the statement that he will stay on after the acquisition as part of Luxury Presence’s product team. He said he is excited to join the company due to its growth in a short period of time and to its “new set of products and the vision they are building.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II

technology
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Thousands of real estate pros joined us virtually yesterday for Connect Now and you can access the replays with a 2022 bundle.Access Now×
Agent Appreciation Sale: Inman Select for only $85.CLAIM OFFER×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription