The Philly and The Burbs Team will operate out of The Promenade in Upper Dublin in Philadelphia and represent more than $400 million in sales volume. This is Compass’ first new team of 2022.

Compass Philadelphia has added another team to its ranks, according to a company announcement on Tuesday.

Led by three top-producing principal agents Ashlee Check, Josh Hersz and Adam Brown, the Philly and The Burbs Group will serve the greater Philadelphia metro from Compass’ first location in Upper Dublin.

“I’m beyond thrilled to take my deep real estate experience, local connections and passion for real estate to the next level by joining forces with my incredible new partners,” principal agent Ashlee Check said in a statement. “As two visionary teams with aligned values and work ethics, I can’t wait to see what we can do together for our communities.”

Prior to joining Compass, Check was one of the top producers and team leaders at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox and Roach in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, Josh Hersz and Adam Brown led one of the top Keller Williams teams in Philadelphia, which also operated under the Philly and The Burbs team name.

Check, Hersz and Brown have a collective career sales volume of $400 million and will bring seven agents to the newly minted team operating out of The Promenade at Upper Dublin, a luxury mixed-use development located north of metropolitan Philadelphia.

“We’ve known that there is a major opportunity in our area for real estate experts,” Hersz said. “Our trailblazer mentality has gotten us to where we are today and now with our new partner Ashlee, the future is even brighter.”

Added Brown, “The Upper Dublin Promenade is the perfect locale for our new home office. This partnership has been built on thoughtful strategy, creative vision and an expert eye on the future of local real estate.”

Compass has been heavily investing in its Philadelphia operations over the past year, with the brokerage adding seven new leaders to its executive and local teams in March 2021.

“The ability to make investments to support our Agents is a direct result of their success in helping clients navigate a very challenging Real Estate environment during this pandemic,” Compass Regional President Jeff Bedard told Philadelphia CityBiz.

“Our business strategy is simply to provide the top Real Estate professionals with the best technology, tools and staff to help grow their business, and the exceptional leaders we are adding to the team will help accelerate this strategy and make a bigger impact in Philadelphia, in the Suburbs, and throughout Central and Southern New Jersey.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer also made note of Compass’s explosive growth in the market, with real estate agents and brokers being attracted to the brokerage’s ever-growing technology and marketing stack. “At the end of the day, [Compass hasn’t] upended the way a real estate brokerage works,” My Philly Nest team agent Sean Kaplan told the Inquirer. “It’s a real estate brokerage, but with some amazing technology that changes the way it can function.”

At an all-hands meeting in November and in subsequent interviews with Inman, Compass executives have shared the company’s reignited expansion goals which include launching new markets and increasing its presence in existing markets.

“We cover half the U.S. population today, and it’s something we’re really proud of,” Compass East President Neda Navab told Inman in December. “But that means that there’s still a ton of opportunity that still exists in the U.S. residential market alone.”

“We’re already at No. 1 in terms of market share across 15 U.S. cities, we’re No. 2 in 30 U.S. cities,” she added. “I think there’s a lot of opportunities to go deep in the markets we’re already in, let alone the other half of the U.S. population we haven’t launched in yet.”

Email Marian McPherson