Roughly three months after buying software startup Reeazily, MoxiWorks is using its acquisition to build its own real estate back-office software system, it was announced Friday.

MoxiWorks calls the new system MoxiBalance. According to a statement, the product “is designed for brokerage leaders seeking to streamline and facilitate record-keeping in their enterprise office.”

The system integrates with MoxiWorks’ other products, such as its customer relationship manager (CRM) and marketing tools, meaning the company now provides a “complete end-to-end, lead-to-close, solution” for brokerages, the statement notes. MoxiBalance also integrates with other systems, such as those provided by DocuSign, DotLoop and SkySlope.

Jim Smoak, MoxiWorks’ senior director of product management, added the statement that the new system “is robust and intuitive, and fully equipped to handle complex back office reporting for enterprise brokerages of any size.”

MoxiWorks first announced that it was buying Reeazily at the end of October. Reeazily had previously partnered with MoxiWorks. At the time of the acquisition, a statement described Reeazily as “an enterprise back-office solution that helps manage real estate transactions across the entire real estate organization.”

That acquisition also came at a time when MoxiWorks had been rapidly expanding its offerings. For instance, the Seattle-based company — which launched in 2012 and debuted its MoxiEngage CRM in 2014 — also announced in October that it was adding new communication tools to its platform. A couple months earlier, the firm launched both new tools and better brand control.

The company noted that brokerages using the new system can “set up multiple brands and offices and easily connect them to their ledgers,” as well as “design templates for agent-specific commission structures,” among other things.

Smoak concluded that the team at MoxiWorks understands “how complex the accounting and back office process can be.”

“Working with a product that is not only sophisticated and easy to use, but also integrates so seamlessly with your preferred transaction management system,” he argued, “will transform your processes and improve the overall functionality of your back office.”

