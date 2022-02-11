Keller Williams, eXp Realty, Opendoor and Zillow all made headlines this week.

The week was filled with drama, fueled by legal challenges over recruitment efforts by rivals Keller Williams and eXp Realty. But plenty happened outside of that Texas-sized soap opera, not least of all Zillow’s quarterly earnings.

It’s the end of the week, and we’re here to figure it all out — and determine what was worth remembering as February continues to tick down.

Test your knowledge of the biggest real estate stories for the week of Sunday, February 6, 2022.

