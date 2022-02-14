Channing Fleetwood will oversee RentSpree’s brand strategy, corporate communications and other projects, it was announced Friday.

RentSpree, a technology startup that automates the process of leasing out housing, has hired a new chief marketing officer.

In a statement, the company revealed that Channing Fleetwood has joined the company and will be “responsible for driving RentSpree’s brand strategy, demand generation, product marketing, public relations, and corporate communications.” The statement also describes Fleetwood as an “experienced marketing leader with a proven track record.”

Fleetwood most recently spent more than five and a half years at Laserfiche, which focuses on content management for businesses. He finished his stint at the firm as a vice president of marketing. He also previously served as the global marketing manager of in-flight internet firm Gogo.

In the statement, Fleetwood praised RentSpree for having “keen brand recognition” and steady growth.

“I’m looking to expand upon this success by building a high performing team, a customer focused brand and expanding our growth marketing channels to push RentSpree into the forefront of the real estate industry and rental proptech” Fleetwood added.

Michael Lucarelli cofounded RentSpree in 2016 and today serves as the company’s CEO. The company’s software includes rental applications, rent estimate tools, screening reports and a variety of other resources, all of which allow managers and agents to automate the process of filling units.

The company has been proactive about teaming up with MLSs, and in October unveiled dozens of new partnerships. Last summer, RentSpree also announced that it had raised $8 million in new funding.

In RentSpree’s statement, Lucarelli praised Fleetwood as “an incredible addition to our executive team,” adding that “hiring him underscores the rapid growth at RentSpree.”

“In 2021, RentSpree’s employee base grew by 200 percent, this makes now a perfect time to accelerate our innovation in the real estate industry,” Lucarelli added. “As we do, we want to bring in forward-thinking leaders, like Channing, into the mix.”

