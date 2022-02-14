Channing Fleetwood will oversee RentSpree’s brand strategy, corporate communications and other projects, it was announced Friday.

RentSpree, a technology startup that automates the process of leasing out housing, has hired a new chief marketing officer.

Channing Fleetwood

In a statement, the company revealed that Channing Fleetwood has joined the company and will be “responsible for driving RentSpree’s brand strategy, demand generation, product marketing, public relations, and corporate communications.” The statement also describes Fleetwood as an “experienced marketing leader with a proven track record.”

Fleetwood most recently spent more than five and a half years at Laserfiche, which focuses on content management for businesses. He finished his stint at the firm as a vice president of marketing. He also previously served as the global marketing manager of in-flight internet firm Gogo.

In the statement, Fleetwood praised RentSpree for having “keen brand recognition” and steady growth.

“I’m looking to expand upon this success by building a high performing team, a customer focused brand and expanding our growth marketing channels to push RentSpree into the forefront of the real estate industry and rental proptech” Fleetwood added.

Michael Lucarelli cofounded RentSpree in 2016 and today serves as the company’s CEO. The company’s software includes rental applications, rent estimate tools, screening reports and a variety of other resources, all of which allow managers and agents to automate the process of filling units.

Michael Lucarelli

The company has been proactive about teaming up with MLSs, and in October unveiled dozens of new partnerships. Last summer, RentSpree also announced that it had raised $8 million in new funding.

In RentSpree’s statement, Lucarelli praised Fleetwood as “an incredible addition to our executive team,” adding that “hiring him underscores the rapid growth at RentSpree.”

“In 2021, RentSpree’s employee base grew by 200 percent, this makes now a perfect time to accelerate our innovation in the real estate industry,” Lucarelli added. “As we do, we want to bring in forward-thinking leaders, like Channing, into the mix.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II

rentals | technology
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
What are the top market trends and forecasts you need to know now? Find out at Connect Now, virtually.REGISTER×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription