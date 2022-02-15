Be the smartest real estate pro in the room. Find out how to use iBuyer tech like Opendoor and HomeLight to enhance your real estate business in this month’s Inman Connect Now episode. You can stream live or on-demand right in your car or from any of your devices. Register now.

Agents who feel threatened by the rise of the iBuyer model may be surprised to find top agents using iBuyer platforms like Opendoor and HomeLight to drive more business their way. There’s no denying tech has invaded the real estate realm, and those who know how to utilize tech platforms are winning.

Overwhelmed by iBuyer platforms and think you can’t compete?

Learn how you can use iBuyer tech to boost your real estate business during this week’s Inman Connect Now. The episode goes live Thursday, February 17.

Brad Inman is sitting down with real estate maven Jackie Soto to discuss how she uses iBuyer platforms like HomeLight and Opendoor to catapult her real estate business and how you can implement her strategies in your business.

Plus, you’ll also learn:

What’s next in the evolution of on-demand real estate, search and data responsibility

How to integrate your brand into every part of your marketing

What KPIs matter most when it comes to growing your business

Top market trends and forecasts you need to know now

and much more.

Just listen to what other real estate pros have said about Connect Now…

“These events are fantastic! It’s even more in-depth and I don’t have to take time away from my business or family to attend.” –Heather Scot, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc. Brokerage

“Inman Connect Now is a wonderful way to get insight into trends that are happening around the country, as well as catch up on news you may have missed. You can learn about some of the latest technologies to help Realtors, as well as which ones people enjoy working with the most. I find it inspiring and uplifting, and I also enjoy the chances for networking.” –Marie Fellenstein Hale, Corcoran Pacific Properties

“Being able to talk about what’s going on in the market is the key to serving our industry successfully. Inman is providing the content to do that!” –Melissa Lindt, KW Peninsula Estates

