New York-based luxury real estate brokerage The Corcoran Group announced on Tuesday the launch of a new affiliate based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The new affiliate will be the brokerage’s first foray into the Constitution State as Centric Property Group, led by owner Jeffrey Jackson, becomes Corcoran Centric Realty.

“Greenwich is an amazing area that we’ve had our eye on for quite some time now, so to have strong agents joining us who are already very well-versed in the region and to have the opportunity for our New York City, Westchester and Hudson Valley agents to expand their referral business is a win-win,” Pamela Liebman, Corcoran Group’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

“Jeff and the team at Corcoran Centric Realty have grown tremendously over the last few years and we’re honored that they are the first to bring the brand to Connecticut. Their ability to leverage data and analytics to enhance and develop their business is impressive and I’m excited to see what they’ll accomplish as part of Corcoran.”

Greenwich’s location about one hour from Manhattan made it a natural fit as the location of a new affiliate. In addition, the area has access to many outdoor amenities, such as 32 miles of shoreline, more than 4,000 acres of parkland and over 150 miles of horseback riding trails. The town also has a wide mix of architectural styles and property types, including numerous homes listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Jackson founded the firm previously known as Centric Property Group in 2001 to service Greenwich and surrounding areas. Over the course of his 20-plus-year career, he’s closed more than $1 billion in high-end waterfront, estate and penthouse properties, according to a press statement. The firm as a whole closed almost $200 million in sales in 2021.

“Our motto has always been ‘be the best and work with the best,’ so when we were invited to affiliate with Corcoran, we seized that opportunity in recognition of everything it would bring to both our agents and our clients,” Jackson said in a statement. “Growing our firm and bringing industry-leading marketing and technology to our entire sphere is something I’m very excited about and we’re eager for this next chapter as Corcoran Centric Realty.”

Corcoran Centric Realty marks the 19th affiliate the Corcoran Group has added since launching the Corcoran Affiliate Network in early 2020. The affiliate will open its new office in the coming weeks.

