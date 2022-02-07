Corcoran Austin Hill Realty, formerly known as Austin Hill Realty, will be led by owners Austin Hill and Stephanie Wilson-Evans, and based in Savannah, Georgia.

Luxury New York-based brokerage The Corcoran Group has added several affiliates to its ranks since launching its affiliate network in the beginning of 2020, and has now added its first affiliate in Georgia, the brokerage announced on Monday.

Corcoran Austin Hill Realty, formerly known as Austin Hill Realty, will be led by owners Austin Hill and Stephanie Wilson-Evans, and based in Savannah as Corcoran’s 18th affiliate network. Hill will serve as the firm’s president, while Wilson-Evans serves as vice president and broker.

Pamela Liebman | Credit: Corcoran

Savannah’s rich history, cultural offerings, picturesque coastal landscapes and well-preserved historic architecture are just some of the primary reasons Corcoran deemed the market a good fit for the brokerage’s next affiliate, expanding its reach in the southern U.S.

“I’m thrilled that we’ve arrived in Georgia, let alone with such an established team that takes every opportunity to truly advocate for their agents and clients,” Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, said in a statement.

“Austin, Stephanie and the entire group at Corcoran Austin Hill Realty are doing incredible work in Savannah, and I love that they prioritize going the extra mile to give back to their community. This, coupled with their personalized approach to real estate, is so well-aligned with our brand, and I can’t wait to see what they do next in this new endeavor.”

Austin Hill | Credit: Austin Hill Realty

Austin Hill Realty was founded as a boutique brokerage in 1978, representing properties of all types. In 2020, the company merged with Three Oaks Realty and relocated to the center of the city’s Historic Landmark District.

The firm has a distinct focus on the surrounding community, providing a gallery for local artists inside the firm’s office and sponsoring endeavors like the city’s new Enmarket Arena, a 9,500-seat sports and entertainment arena, slated to open this past weekend.

Stephanie Wilson-Evans | Credit: Austin Hill Realty

“Having been in business for more than 40 years, we are proud to align with a brand that shares the same core values, longevity and commitment to people,” Hill said in a statement. “We look forward to building a relationship that will benefit our community for the next 40 years and beyond.”

“We share a philosophy of nurturing a company of outstanding agents who keep our clients at the center of everything we do,” Wilson-Evans said. “We are honored to join the Corcoran family and feel confident that the tools, technology and people will further benefit our agents, staff and clients tremendously.”

luxury
