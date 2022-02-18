In this edition of The Real Word, Byron Lazine and Nicole White weigh in on Zillow’s 3.0 strategy, home value predictions for 2022 and Rocket Mortgage’s Super Bowl collab with Barbie.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Zillow stock is going back up and they’re planning to double agent business by 2025. “They never really left the basics,” said Nicole, “but now they’re doubling down on it.” They have 63% of daily active app users in the real estate space and should have never strayed from monetizing the attention of the consumer by selling leads, according to Byron.

Zillow Mortgage has been unprofitable, but there is a huge opportunity there, said Byron, since it’s the most profitable part of most brokers’ businesses. Zillow is going to be the Google of real estate and 12+% of buyer side transactions is going to happen.

Also this week, Zillow says home prices will spike an additional 16.4% this year. While Byron believes home prices will increase in the double digits, he doesn’t see increases as high as those predicted by other analysts. Nicole definitely sees increases around 15% based on multiple offers over asking that are still happening in her market.

Marketeer of the week

The best Super Bowl commercial this year was from Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage, “Dream House” with Anna Kendrick and Barbie. While it was really entertaining and there was a lot of social media buzz off of this commercial, it also highlights, for agents, that everyone is coming to get a piece of the whole transaction.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.

Byron Lazine | Zillow
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Where can you network with the top real estate pros to build your business? Sign up for ICNY and start connecting today. REGISTER×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription