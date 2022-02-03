Tight deadlines, long hours, a pandemic — real estate is stressful in 2022. As spring approaches, check out these apps to ensure your mental health is a priority even if things get chaotic.

Investing time in your mental health is critical, especially when juggling a demanding and stressful career as a real estate agent, where your lifestyle is centered around tight deadlines, long hours and stressful situations.

As a huge mental health advocate, I believe having strong mental fitness is essential. Taking time out of my day to focus on my mental well-being and how I can improve on sharpening my mind and mood is one of my most treasured rituals.

Want to ensure your mental fitness is a priority as the spring heats up? There’s an app for that. If you haven’t already, look into these apps you can easily download to your phone, and give one a whirl.

Moodfit

Moodfit, which was voted best overall mental health app two years in a row by Verywell Mind, one of the largest mental health publications in the world, is a great tool to have on your phone when seeking to find more balance and improve your mental fitness. The application allows you to set goals, providing a basis for your daily mental health workout. A mood journal, a gratitude journal, mindfulness meditations and breathing exercises are also included in the app.

Calm

Calm app is a wonderful way to improve your overall mental health and happiness. The popular application features a step-by-step guide to meditation, tips on how to get more restful sleep, an exclusive list of music to help with focus and relaxation, video lessons on mindful movements and stretching, and scenes and sounds from nature to enjoy. One of my favorite aspects of this app is the master-class offering, which encompasses audio programs taught by world-renowned mindfulness experts on a variety of topics.

Happify

The Happify app is another one of my favorites. It offers effective tools and programs to help you manage your feelings and thoughts in productive ways. Developed by leading scientists and experts who have been studying evidence-based interventions in the fields of positive psychology, mindfulness, and cognitive behavioral therapy for decades, Happify brings proven techniques to users in the form of easy and effective exercises, games and activities that result in positive change.

Headspace

Meditation can be a great way to sharpen your mental fitness. Headspace is a wonderful application to use if you’re just getting into meditation. The app is designed to help you live more mindfully and offers a wide range of meditations for beginners and experienced users. From stand-alone meditations for when you need a break to longer practices for the more dedicated, Headspace is an excellent way to find manageable ways to cope with stress and anxiety.

Placebo

Placebo – Reprogramming your Self is an application developed by my dear friend and mentor, Dr. Joe Dispenza. It is great for daily use because it invites users to step out of the circle of repeating their past and consciously create a new state of being.

The app includes morning and evening meditations, goal writing, the ability to map your results daily, evaluation and statistics on where you are in setting and achieving your goals, and background information for changing your beliefs and perceptions. It’s truly life-changing!

Santiago Arana is a managing partner at The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.