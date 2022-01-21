In this edition of The Real Word, Bryon Lazine and Nicole White discuss Ryan Serhant’s crypto predictions, the “foreclosure tsunami” and BombBomb’s newest campaign.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Ryan Serhant recently predicted in his annual letter to clients that half of all homes will be purchased with crypto “very soon” and that contracts will soon be recorded on the blockchain and “signed” as NFTs. While Byron sees the potential, he feels that blockchain for real estate transactions will appeal to larger urban markets with slower adoption elsewhere.

“This is why it’s important for agents to start to familiarize themselves and do the research. This is what companies like Serhant are doing right now to be the leaders” in blockchain-based transactions. Byron and Nicole guess that this shift will be geared toward younger stakeholders, at least initially.

Next up, Byron and Nicole discussed the Realtor Mag story about the unfounded expectations of a “foreclosure tsunami.” They pointed out that the market is showing an all-time low rate of foreclosures along with all-time high home values and all-time low inventory. Distressed homeowners have the option of selling their homes and tapping into newfound equity rather than experiencing a foreclosure.

“People hear values going up and immediately think back to ’05, ’06 and think the same thing is going to happen,” Nicole said. “It’s silly.”

Marketeer of the week

For this week’s marketeer, BombBomb’s new trailer makes a business case against digital pollution.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.