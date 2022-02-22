The shop based in Penticton, British Columbia, will be led by Lyndi Cruickshank as managing broker and license partner and will help bolster the brand’s growing presence in Canada.

Global luxury brokerage Engel & Völkers has welcomed the South Okanagan in British Columbia to the company’s network, a press statement announced last week.

The shop based in Penticton, British Columbia, will be led by Lyndi Cruickshank as managing broker and license partner and will help bolster the brand’s growing presence in Canada. Engel & Völkers currently has Canadian offices located in parts of Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Nova Scotia and elsewhere.

“The South Okanagan offers uniquely beautiful communities with lakes, golf courses and ski resorts offering year-round entertainment,” Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas, said in the statement. “This spectacular region also boasts boutique and world-class vineyards and continues to gain global attention. Lyndi brings extensive real estate experience, business-savvy and undeniable passion for developing and elevating the communities.”

The South Okanagan, which is east of Vancouver and just north of Washington state, has gained some high-profile international buyers in recent years, the press statement from Engel & Völkers noted. The area’s lush natural beauty with access to lakes, mountains for skiing and hiking, and orchards draws a number of tourists and residents to the region. Cruickshank has nearly two decades of experience operating in the South Okanagan market to contribute to Engel & Völkers’ new endeavor there.

“The South Okanagan is home to a fusion of communities that truly deliver an unrivaled lifestyle,” Cruickshank said in the statement.

“We’re located in the heart of B.C.’s wine country, home to exceptional lakes, vineyards and culinary enjoyment. The area is known for its breathtaking lake and mountain views, distinctive and contemporary architectural design, set in peaceful surroundings. It is a privilege to serve buyers and sellers wishing to make this area home for the first time or helping them find their next perfect home here.”

Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of more than 15,000 real estate professionals across more than 34 countries.

