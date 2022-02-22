The new office will mark the brokerage’s 28th franchise across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe, CEO Mauricio Umansky announced Tuesday.

Luxury brokerage The Agency announced on Tuesday the launch of a new franchise in Montreal in Canada’s Quebec province.

Mauricio Umansky | Credit: The Agency

The new office will mark the brokerage’s 28th franchise across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe. It joins the company’s existing Canadian offices located in Toronto, Victoria, Oakville, Calgary, Kitchener, Cowichan and Vancouver.

John M. Faratro of Struktur Real Estate Developments and SVN Montreal Commercial Real Estate Agency will lead the new office as managing partner.

“We’re delighted to continue The Agency’s expansion throughout Canada and partner with John M. Faratro on our new franchise office in Montreal,” Mauricio Umansky, CEO and founder of The Agency, said in a statement. “John is an accomplished broker and leader with an amazing track record and reputation. We know he will be an incredible steward for The Agency brand and our unique culture.”

Jim Ramsay | Credit: The Agency

The brokerage has launched a number of new franchises in the last year, including in Downtown Toronto, Naples, New Canaan, Boston, Denver, Maui, Las Vegas and more. The company noted in a statement that continued strong demand across Canada has enabled its expansion throughout the country.

“Our new franchise in Montreal is a true testament to the supreme interest and demand we’re experiencing throughout Canada for a brand like The Agency,” Jim Ramsay, executive vice president of franchise sales at The Agency, said in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with Jon M. Faratro on this new endeavor as we continue to showcase the power of The Agency brand across the region.”

John M. Faratro | Credit: LinkedIn

Faratro has more than 30 years of experience working in the residential development and condo space in greater Montreal, occupying roles like president of Struktur Real Estate Developments and CEO and president of SVN Montreal Commercial Real Estate Agency, among other executive-level roles. He’s participated in more than $150 million worth of development projects and commercial transactions across Montreal, and has a reputation as a top agent in the area, a press release noted.

“I am honored to join The Agency family and be a part of such an influential luxury brand,” Faratro said in a statement. “The firm’s unparalleled marketing power, technology offerings and global brand recognition are unlike any other brokerage in the area. I look forward to continuing to service buyers and sellers in Montreal with this new, elevated experience.”

