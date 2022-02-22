Lower fees and down payment requirements were instituted for homebuyers using the CashUp by Evergreen program in Washington, Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada and Oregon.

Evergreen Home Loans, a regional independent mortgage bank that last year demonstrated that any mortgage lender can develop its own cash offer product, has expanded the program to six states and lowered fees and down payment requirements.

The CashUp by Evergreen program, which launched last year in Washington state, is now available in Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada and Oregon, the company announced Friday.

Homebuyers using the program — in which Evergreen pays cash for homes on behalf of homebuyers, and then provides permanent financing when it transfers ownership to them — formerly paid a 1 percent loan origination fee, plus other costs like escrow, title and recording fees that typically totaled around $1,400, the company said.

Now buyers will pay a flat administration fee of $1,950 in each state where the program is available. The minimum down payment has also been slashed from 20 percent to as low as 10 percent on a primary residence, a spokesperson for the company told Inman.

Based in Bellevue, Washington, Evergreen is licensed in 10 states, providing loan products including FHA, VA, and USDA loans, as well as conventional and jumbo mortgages and construction financing programs.

Evergreen sponsors 389 mortgage loan originators who work out of 82 branch locations in nine states, including Colorado, Montana and Texas, according to the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System. The company is also licensed to provide mortgages in Wyoming.

In providing a cash offer product, Evergreen competes with a number of “power buyers” — startups like Knock, Homeward, Orchard, Ribbon, Reali and Flyhomes — that help homebuyers compete with iBuyers, institutional buyers and affluent buyers who are flush with cash. More established companies such as HomeLight, Opendoor and Better are also expanding into power buying.

Get Inman’s Extra Credit Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest news in the world of mortgages and closings delivered every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Matt Carter

homebuying
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Where can you network with the top real estate pros to build your business? Sign up for ICNY and start connecting today. REGISTER×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription