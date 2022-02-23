Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Although there are some gray areas when it comes to the language and features allowed under fair housing law, there are some things that everyone knows are not allowed. Still, you’ll see references to churches, families and handyman specials in property descriptions, mailers and other marketing materials.

What’s the most outrageous fair housing violation you’ve seen in marketing? What do people still point out that makes you cringe? Do you say anything if a Realtor violates fair housing best practices or do you keep it to yourself, and assume they’ll get caught at some point down the road?

We want to hear from you. Share your thoughts below, and we’ll share your anonymous responses next week.