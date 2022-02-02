After a momentous year for iBuyers , where do instant offer companies like Offerpad, Opendoor and Redfin Now go from here? All February, Inman will dig into iBuyers to determine what the new year has in store, where opportunities lie for real estate agents and what brokerages should expect. It’s iBuyer Month at Inman.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

After the end of Zillow Offers, there was a rush by some to pronounce iBuyers a failed experiment or a passing fad. However, there are plenty of iBuyers who are doubling down on the potential in the market — and learning from the mistakes of Zillow’s strategy.

At the same time, there are individual agents, team leaders and brokerages looking for their own piece of the iBuyer pie. They’re taking advantage of tech tools to facilitate instant offers coupled with their boots-on-the-ground market insights.

So, this week, we’re asking our readers: What’s your hot take on the future of iBuyers in 2022? Is it doomed to remain a marginal segment of the market or is there significant untapped growth potential? Is it only for big companies with major leverage, or is it better suited to smaller players?

iBuyers
