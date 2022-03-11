Be the smartest real estate pro in the room. Find out how you can benefit from the failures of others in the real estate ecosystem in this month’s Inman Connect Now episode. You can stream live or on-demand right in your car or from any of your devices. Register now.

Thomas Edison famously found more than 10,000 ways his incandescent lightbulb would not work before he found the one way it would. He didn’t have the benefit of learning from experts who went before him. He blazed a trail into unknown territory.

But YOU don’t have to brave it alone in your real estate business. You can take advantage of pros who have experimented, failed and discovered secrets to find success. Use their knowledge to learn valuable lessons, find the best can’t-live-without tools, and avoid huge pitfalls.

Build your real estate business with the knowledge of pros who carved a path for others to follow.

Listen to top tips and secrets from some of the industry’s most successful real estate professionals in the next Inman Connect Now on Thursday, March 17.

Tune into sessions with experts like Austin Allison, co-founder and CEO of Pacaso; Sean Black, CEO of Knock; Jessica Edwards, global luxury ambassador at Coldwell Banker; Tim Heyl, founder and CEO of Homeward; Jonathan Spears, founder of Spears Group with Scenic Sotheby’s; Jennifer Cameron, vice president of global luxury at Coldwell Banker Bain and many more.



Plus, you’ll also learn:

What next-generation homebuyers are looking for in their agent

How to thrive in the current market, navigate current trends and get ahead of the curve

How to eliminate the roller coaster, implement processes and scale your business

Top tips to simplify your social media marketing strategy

and much more

As Thomas Edison said, “There’s a way to do it better – find it.” Real estate is a rapidly evolving industry and things that worked yesterday may not work today or tomorrow. If you’re serious about building a business that can grow and evolve with the industry, then you owe it to yourself to learn secrets, tips and advice from the top real estate pros at Inman Connect Now.

Just listen to what other real estate pros have said about Connect Now…

“These events are fantastic! It’s even more in-depth and I don’t have to take time away from my business or family to attend.” –Elisa Bruno-Midili, Cafe Realty

“Just what I needed to boost innovation and inspiration during an otherwise uncertain environment. Looking up to see opportunity. Thanks!” –Marie Fellenstein Hale, Corcoran Pacific Properties

“Being able to talk about what’s going on in the market is the key to serving our industry successfully. Inman is providing the content to do that!” –Melissa Lindt, KW Peninsula Estates

Learn actionable lessons from industry pros who paved a path for you to follow. Take the guesswork out of building a successful real estate business. Inman is making it easy – listen live or on-demand. You’ll have access to all the replays and future content.

Plus, when you register for the 2022 virtual series, you’ll also get a virtual ticket to Inman Connect New York.

If you’re serious about scaling your real estate business, Connect Now will help you get there.

Join thousands of real estate pros who are already getting insider information from industry experts.

