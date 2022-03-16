Borrowers can be routed to Encompass eClose directly from Maxwell’s point-of-sale platform, streamlining closings for borrowers and maintaining a consistent closing workflow for lenders.

Mortgage lenders using technology provider Maxwell’s point-of-sale platform now have the ability to streamline closings through an integration with Ice Mortgage Technology’s Encompass eClose solution.

Maxwell Point of Sale allows lenders to send loan applications to borrowers, synchronize borrower documents, trigger status notifications to borrowers and real estate agents, and manage disclosures.

The Encompass eClose solution connects key participants — including lenders, title and settlement agents and individual county recorders — to digitize what was once a mostly manual and paper-based closing and recording process.

Now, Maxwell’s selection as a premier integration partner with Encompass eClose means borrowers can be routed into the Encompass eClose solution directly from Maxwell Point of Sale, streamlining closings for borrowers and maintaining a consistent closing workflow for lenders, the companies said.

John Paasonen

When paired with the rest of Maxwell’s fintech mortgage solutions, the new eClose integration will help lenders reduce expenses, increase revenue, and “enhance the borrower experience throughout the lending process,” Maxwell co-founder and CEO John Paasonen said in a statement.

Founded in 2015, Denver-based Maxwell Financial Labs Inc. and its subsidiary, Maxwell Lender Solutions Inc., do business as “Maxwell,” providing services to more than 300 mortgage lenders, banks and credit unions. Maxwell has been an integrated point-of-sale partner with the Encompass LOS (loan origination system) since 2019.

The company says its technology helps loan officers at small to midsize lenders close 15 percent more loans each month, and spend more time counseling borrowers and strengthening their network instead of performing administrative tasks.

Maxwell announced a $52.5 million raise in October that it said would allow it to hire new talent in its product, engineering, sales and marketing departments.

In December, Maxwell rolled out a new product, Maxwell Processor Edge, designed to help small to midsize mortgage lenders employ machine learning to accelerate the document review process and catch mistakes before loans are underwritten.

Other offerings include Maxwell Diligence, which lets lenders outsource their quality control and due diligence, and Maxwell Capital, a service designed to help lenders sell their loans on the secondary market.

Ice Mortgage Technology generated $1.4 billion in revenue in 2021, which amounted to about 20 percent of parent company Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s consolidated revenues, according to the company’s most recent annual report to investors.

Parvesh Sahi

“We’re thrilled to enable more lenders to take advantage of our market leading eClose solution, by partnering with Maxwell,” ICE Mortgage Technology executive Parvesh Sahi said in a statement. “By integrating our eClose experience into Maxwell, we’re able to provide all of their Encompass lenders with a true digital experience that provides efficiency, speed, and cost savings for the lender, while delivering the best borrower eClose experience in the industry.”

Competitors include Black Knight, Google Cloud’s Lending DocAI, Roostify, Ocrolus and Blend. Two of the nation’s biggest lenders, UWM and Rocket Mortgage, are making their in-house mortgage origination technology available to partners.

Get Inman’s Extra Credit Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest news in the world of mortgages and closings delivered every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Matt Carter

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
How are top agents preparing for what's next? Tune in live Thursday + watch the replays.GET ACCESS×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription