If you want to scale your real estate brokerage, learn secrets from top-producing pros at Inman Connect New York April 19-21.

Success as a broker typically means growing and scaling your business. Crossing over that magical threshold between barely getting the bills paid to exponential profit is where many brokerages falter. But Wendy Forsythe, chief strategy officer at Fathom Realty and Ironman designee, has a few strategies for brokers facing this exact plight.

Wendy focuses on growing the Fathom Realty brand in her current position, adopting creative game plans to grow her company’s footprint. She will reveal some of her favorite formulas for taking your brokerage from hyperlocal to statewide and beyond at Inman Connect New York in April. No matter what your aim for your brokerage, there is a lot to learn from Wendy.

As an accomplished athlete, Wendy approaches problems straight on with a fearless attitude. She has learned that through hard work and tenacity, any goal can be achieved no matter how ominous. Wendy will be part of a larger panel, including Mark Johnson, president of JPAR; Kris Lindahl, CEO of Kris Lindahl Real Estate; and Jemila Winsey, CEO and co-founder at ERA Legacy Living. They’ll be sharing the outside-of-the-box strategies that helped them dominate each of their markets.

Personal Branding Tips for The Modern Real Estate Agent with Ryan Serhant, CEO and founder of SERHANT. Real estate’s master of marketing shares simple tips for building a personal brand that will further your business, bring in leads and foster personal development.

with Ryan Serhant, CEO and founder of SERHANT. Real estate’s master of marketing shares simple tips for building a personal brand that will further your business, bring in leads and foster personal development. On A Mission to Make Home Ownership More Achievable with Adena Hefets, Co-Founder and CEO of Divvy Homes, and Wei Gan, CTO and Co-founder of Ribbon. Cash-powered offers and alternative financing models are changing the way real estate transactions happen. Learn what comes next and how agents can be a part of the movement during this highly-informative sesh.

with Adena Hefets, Co-Founder and CEO of Divvy Homes, and Wei Gan, CTO and Co-founder of Ribbon. Cash-powered offers and alternative financing models are changing the way real estate transactions happen. Learn what comes next and how agents can be a part of the movement during this highly-informative sesh. What’s Next for the Real Estate Industry? with Ryan Schneider, CEO and president of Realogy. Tune in as Brad Inman sits down with the leader of the largest residential real estate company in the country to sort through the industry’s biggest opportunities, challenges and what comes next.

with Ryan Schneider, CEO and president of Realogy. Tune in as Brad Inman sits down with the leader of the largest residential real estate company in the country to sort through the industry’s biggest opportunities, challenges and what comes next. The Metaverse, Stocks and Massive Growth Goals: What It All Means with Glenn Sanford, chairman, CEO and founder at eXp World Holdings. Tune in as Glenn and Brad Inman sit down for a must-see conversation around the future of tech, how massive growth goals are going to be attainable, and where the industry is headed in the coming years.

with Glenn Sanford, chairman, CEO and founder at eXp World Holdings. Tune in as Glenn and Brad Inman sit down for a must-see conversation around the future of tech, how massive growth goals are going to be attainable, and where the industry is headed in the coming years. The Good, Bad and the Ugly: How Technology is Transforming the Real Estate Industry with Bridget Frey, CTO at Redfin and one of the most brilliant minds in technology. She will dish on how the industry is changing, what still needs to be done, and what new tech trends will impact your business in 2022 and beyond.

Plus, there’ll be so many more sessions during Inman Connect New York. With so much information to learn, you’ll need to plan out your three days to optimize your time.

“The best of the best! So much relevant and useful information from the presenters. The positive energy and all the networking between the attendees was addictive.” –Kinga Mills, Hawaii Life

“My go-to place for staying ahead of the competition.” –Joe Montaleone, Century 21 Showtime Realty Ltd.

“I left with WOW game-changing nuggets for my sales business that I have not heard anywhere else.” –Shannon Buss, Randall Realtors

“Over the years I’ve come to depend on Inman events to make sure I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s current and emerging within our industry, coupled with building relationships nationwide that allow me to provide an even more robust consumer experience as a result. Thank you, Inman!” –Stacey Soleil, WEST, a Williston Financial Group Company

“Inman Connect helps me stay on the cutting edge of the real estate industry and the changes we are experiencing presently.”– Laurie Dau, Realty ONE Group

