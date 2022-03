T3 Sixty’s Real Estate Almanac went live on Wednesday and with it came a major bombshell.

Meanwhile, a Zillow-owned search portal faced a backlash from agents, Keller Williams named a new chief growth officer and millennials arrived in a big way.

It’s the end of the week and we’re here to determine what was worth remembering during a seven-day period in March.

Test your knowledge of the biggest real estate stories for the week of Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Email Inman