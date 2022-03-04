Keller Williams, Ryan Serhant and RE/MAX founder Dave Liniger all showed a new side of themselves this week.

Despite not being a publicly traded company, Keller Williams on Tuesday joined the fray, offering up its own selectively curated earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the full year. Serhant offered a glimpse of something else entirely and Liniger took a bite out of a new business endeavor.

It’s the end of the week, and the beginning of a new month, and we’re here to determine what was worth remembering during a seven-day period that straddled February and March.

Test your knowledge of the biggest real estate stories for the week of Sunday, February 27, 2022.

