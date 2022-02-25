Offerpad, RE/MAX, eXp Realty and CoStar all issued earnings calls this week, but it was what happened behind the scenes in real estate that drew the most attention.

Keller Williams co-founder Gary Keller spoke for nearly three hours Sunday during a keynote address at the brokerage’s annual Family Reunion in Texas, even as a judge in the state ruled on a temporary restraining order against the company’s former CEO, Mark Willis, who’s seeking to join rival eXp Realty in an executive position. Meanwhile, one particular feature stood out in a listing on Zillow that drew guffaws and bidding wars had an exemplary month.

It’s the end of the week, and nearing the end of the month, and we’re here to figure it all out — and determine what was worth remembering as February comes to a close.

Test your knowledge of the biggest real estate stories for the week of Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Email Inman