Luxury brand The Corcoran Group is extending its reach deeper into Georgia with a new affiliate office in Athens, the company announced on Monday.

The independent firm previously known as CJ&L Real Estate will now operate as Corcoran Classic Living, becoming the company’s second affiliate in the state after Savannah, and will be led and owned by Sarah Ellis.

“As we continue to grow our strong presence in the southern United States, I couldn’t be happier that less than two months after launching in Savannah we’re already expanding in the state of Georgia with Sarah and her team,” Corcoran Group President and CEO Pamela Liebman said in a statement.

“Athens is a beautiful, vibrant, collegiate city with so much to offer both locals and those looking to relocate, including University of Georgia students and alumni alike looking to establish roots in the area. I have no doubt that our newly affiliated agents with Corcoran Classic Living will continue to bring their expertise and impressive client service to the area as part of our greater network.”

Athens is located 70 miles east of Atlanta, has a vibrant culinary scene and emerged as a music hub in the ’70s and ’80s. Corcoran noted in a press release that the city’s culture and community made it “an ideal match” for Corcoran’s affiliate network.

CJ&L Real Estate was founded in 2005 and Ellis was named managing broker of the firm in 2006 after obtaining her broker’s license. During her career, Ellis has served on a number of boards for the Athens Area Association of Realtors, according to a press statement, and is consistently a top producer in her market.

“Our decision to affiliate with Corcoran came after extremely careful consideration of our agents and clients,” Ellis said in a statement.

“The brand’s ‘Live Who You Are’ credo, which stresses a warmth and sensitivity for all people, made this decision that much easier — as did the focus on both client and community, which is emphasized so well by terrific leadership. We are thrilled to be entering this next phase of our journey as Corcoran Classic Living with such a cutting-edge, high-energy brand behind us.”

