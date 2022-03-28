This week: Byron Lazine and Nicole White offer insights on a “savagely unhealthy” housing market, longer homeownership tenures and the most popular time to search for homes.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in The Real Word, a weekly video column on Inman.

HousingWire wrote last week that the housing market is now “savagely unhealthy.” Total existing-home sales were down in January and February because of exceptionally low inventory (1.7 months). The author expects inventory to be flat this spring.

Lazine sees inventory going above the million mark, which might help to ease the market slightly and encourage sellers to feel that they’ll be able to find their next house due to increased days on market. However, he feels that we won’t get to a sustainable market until we get to 1.5-2 million homes in inventory.

Next, Lazine and White talked about a MarketWatch story, “Want to know why the housing market is so competitive? Look at this one metric.” The story talks about a recent Redfin study that shows homeowners are holding on to their homes for more than 13 years, up significantly just in the last few years. According to Lazine and White, this may result in even more inventory shortages moving forward since those who bought in the recent low-interest-rate environment will have a hard time choosing to sell.

Marketeer of the Week

This week’s Marketeer of the Week was Realtor Magazine for its story on the most popular time to search for homes: Tuesday at 8 p.m. White and Lazine said that it makes sense to put a property on the MLS on Monday as “coming soon,” then have it go live on Thursday or Friday with open houses Saturday or Sunday, then go through offers on Monday or Tuesday.

White also said that means Tuesday evening is a good time to schedule your emails or to pick up the phone and make some calls to leads.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.

Byron Lazine
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
ICNY is a must-attend event to expand your network and grow your business. Prices go up Thursday!REGISTER NOW×
Sale Ending Soon: One year of Inman Select for only $85SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription