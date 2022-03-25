Compass completed $251.1 billion in transactions last year, more than any other brokerage firm. HomeServices of America had the most sides.

Compass completed its rapid climb to becoming the top-performing brokerage company as measured by transaction volume last year, according to this year’s RealTrends 500.

The performance capped a remarkable 451 percent increase in just three years as the firm rose to No. 1, ending Realogy Brokerage Group’s nearly two-decade run at the top.

HomeServices of America continued its dominance with more transaction sides than any other firm. It was the fourth straight year the Berkshire Hathaway company conducted more business than any other competitor in the space.

Four companies — HomeServices of America, Realogy, eXp and Compass — took up 20 percent of the market in 2021, according to RealTrends, a prestigious annual ranking of real estate companies by sales and volume.

The rankings affirmed the results of T3 Sixty’s latest Real Estate Almanac, which were published on Wednesday.

The top five for sides rankings were unchanged compared to the prior year, with HomeServices of America followed closely by Realogy and ahead of eXp, Compass and Hanna Holdings.

But Compass showed it could sustain its rapid rise in volume. In 2020, the company leapt into the No. 2 position after growing its transaction volume 66.2 percent year over year before rising to the top for its 2021 performance.

The company has gone from conducting $45.5 billion in sales volume in 2018 to $251.1 billion three years later. Its 224,067 sides represented 546 percent growth in that same time.

Realogy conducted $246 billion in sales last year on 376,892 sides, both falling in second place. The company, previously known as NRT, had been the top dog for sides prior to 2018, when it began its reign as runner-up in that category. Its subsidiaries include Coldwell Banker, Corcoran and Sotheby’s International. The numbers don’t include those brands’ franchises, according to HousingWire, which acquired Real Trends in 2020.

The ranking also affirmed the continued explosive growth of eXp, which has increased its transaction volume by 578 percent since 2018, and nearly double year over year.

Top 10 by transaction sides

HomeServices of America, Inc. Sides: 388,098 Realogy Brokerage Group. Sides: 376,892 eXp Realty. Sides: 355,627 Compass: 224,067 Hanna Holdings. Sides: 124,016 Redfin. Sides: 76,680 HomeSmart. Sides: 56,679 United Real Estate: 48,840 @properties. Sides: 46,031 Fathom Realty. Sides: 38,434

Top 10 by sales volume

Compass: $251,100,000,000 Realogy Brokerage Group: $246,052,872,000 HomeServices of America, Inc: $198,739,502,598 eXp Realty: $132,373,314,489 Redfin: $52,503,000,000 Douglas Elliman: $51,031,187,364 Hanna Holdings: $35,625,185,300 HomeSmart: $25,162,914,396 @properties: $23,931,729,431 William Raveis: $21,000,445,000

To read this year’s full RealTrends 500 report, click here.

Email Taylor Anderson