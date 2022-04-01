Long & Foster will represent Forbes Global Properties in the Washington, D.C., region, as well as parts of Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, as the newly founded luxury real estate marketplace continues its expansion.

The invite-only luxury real estate network Forbes Global Properties will announce this week its expansion into the Mid-Atlantic through the addition of the brokerage Long & Foster to its network.

Long & Foster will represent Forbes Global Properties in the Washington, D.C., region, as well as parts of Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, as the newly founded luxury real estate marketplace continues its expansion. Long & Foster counts over 200 offices in the region, where it focuses on high-end residential sales.

“The Forbes name is synonymous with business excellence and success, much as Long & Foster has become known for real estate expertise since our founding over 50 years ago,” Boomer Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate, said in a statement. “Joining Forbes Global Properties brings together our two like-minded organizations and ensures Long & Foster’s exceptional real estate professionals have all the resources and connections to best serve their high-net-worth and luxury clientele — whether they’re purchasing a high-end home or investing in a rental property.”

Forbes Global Properties launched in December of 2020 as a curated marketplace that connects wealthy buyers with luxury homes and the agents that represent them, who work for a variety of agencies. The network targets properties north of the $2 million price mark, but its prices vary based on location. Founder Jeff Hyland of the brokerage Hilton & Hyland has described it as a “Zillow for the uber-rich.” The network now counts more than 11,500 agents in 13 countries, it says.

Brokerages are admitted to the network on an invite-only basis. Once admitted, each brokerage earns the exclusive rights to use the Forbes Global Properties brand in their market and to use the brand for marketing purposes, and their listings are shared on the Forbes Global Properties website.

“Steeped in tradition with a rich legacy of integrity and an eye towards innovation, the professionals at Long & Foster exemplify our commitment to delivering client-centered service paired with local market expertise,” Alex Lange, CEO of Forbes Global Properties said in a statement.

“As the number one seller of luxury properties across the Mid-Atlantic and a highly-respected industry leader, Long & Foster is the perfect fit for our rapidly growing luxury real estate network. It is my distinct pleasure to welcome Long & Foster to Forbes Global Properties.”

