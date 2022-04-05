A former funny man on the 2001 to 2010 hit network ABC TV show “Scrubs” is taking his talents — for real estate — to Compass.

Robert Maschio, the actor who played the show’s fictional character Todd Quinlan (also known as “The Todd”), has been selling homes since 2017 with Rob Maschio Real Estate, which has largely been affiliated with Bulldog Realtors. As of Monday, Maschio has joined Compass in Santa Monica, The Real Deal reported.

Maschio, who is 55, hung up his acting hat more than five years ago.

Compass’ back-end support for agents was one of the primary draws for Maschio, he told The Real Deal.

Robert Maschio | Credit: Compass

“They have a Yoda for social media, they have a Yoda for marketing,” he said, citing the sage character from the Star Wars movies. “I’m really excited. I’m busy now, but with the backing of a big nationwide company, I think I’ll be busier. I think Compass is the future of real estate.”

Likewise, Compass expressed enthusiasm about Maschio joining the brand.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Santa Monica office and surrounding beach city agent community,” Parker Beatty, a Compass regional vice president, told The Real Deal.

Maschio joins the ranks of a few different former TV industry personalities who have taken their real estate careers to Compass, including former actor Dave Edwards (The Real World, Scary Movie 3), “Inside Out” host Carmine Sabatella and former “Design on a Dime” host Kelly Edwards.

Some Maschio and “Scrubs” fans got a preview of the broker’s possible future with Compass when he appeared on the podcast “Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald” in February. During the episode, former “Scrubs” stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison called Maschio on FaceTime while he was sitting in a Compass office waiting to interview.

At the time, Maschio wouldn’t say whether or not he was at a job interview, but the seed had already been planted for those of his fans who know something about real estate.

With Compass, Maschio will keep his focus on selling properties in Santa Monica’s Ocean Park and other nearby neighborhoods, including Venice, Pacific Palisades and Marina Del Ray. He also told The Real Deal that a focus on the community will continue to be important for his business.

“I just want to do a good job for people, being an agent is a huge responsibility,” he said. “I want to do the best for people who are buying homes and need to go to the next chapter of their lives. I just want to do the best job for people and be recognized for it.”

Being a former “Scrubs” star sometimes helps him gain new business, but Maschio said he lets the truth about his celebrity past come out naturally.

“It’s gotten me work, but I never lead with it,” he told The Real Deal. “I only talk about it after someone brings it up and I can make a connection through it.”

Compass | luxury
