Luxury brokerage Engel & Völkers made its entrance in Rhode Island this week with the opening of a shop in East Greenwich, the company announced Tuesday.

Led by license partners Emilio DiSpirito IV and Joseph Fazio, Engel & Völkers East Greenwich is centrally located in the state and serves the markets of East Greenwich, North Kingstown, Narragansett, Exeter, West Greenwich, South Kingstown, Warwick, East Providence, Pawtucket, Barrington, Bristol and Warren.

“Entering Rhode Island is a very important milestone within our brand’s expansion,” President and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas Anthony Hitt said in a statement.

“As we continue to grow and strengthen our presence in the Northeast, Rhode Island offers close proximity and easy access to New York City and Boston, and yet is situated along 400 miles of coastline and beaches, offering a respite from city living,” Hitt added. “With its variety of housing inventory and tight-knit communities, there’s truly an opportunity for everyone to find their own slice of luxury here. With their dedication to client service, impressive track record and local market knowledge, Emilio, Joseph and team aligned with the Engel & Völkers brand will offer an elevated level of real estate experience to the area.”

Formerly known as the DiSpirito Team, DiSpirito and Fazio’s company assisted more than 160 families buy and sell their homes in 2021, selling about $67 million in real estate and helping them becoming some of the top 10 real estate professionals in the state.

DiSpirito, Fazio and the rest of their team specialize in luxury, ocean and waterfront properties, as well as second homeowners, relocation, military veterans and new construction.

With a real estate market that includes Gilded Age mansions, grand estates, beachy bungalows and oceanfront cottages, among other property types, the Rhode Island market is ripe for Engel & Völkers to make its entrance, a statement from the company suggested.

In addition to its historic homes, the area is also well-known for its resort beaches, culinary scene, thriving arts scene and as a hub for higher education.

“In becoming a part of the Engel & Völkers network, we’ll be filling a growing void in Rhode Island’s luxury real estate market,” DiSpirito said in a statement.

“We will now be able to offer both consumers and advisors a fresh, unprecedented approach to the real estate experience here that is underpinned by world-renowned branding and marketing, and the ability to connect with an exclusive global community of service-oriented real estate professionals,” DiSpirito added. “Our goal has always been to provide the best overall experience for home buyers and sellers, and Engel & Völkers takes us to the next level in delivering on this mission.”

The news follows an announcement made by the brokerage earlier this week that Engel & Völkers has opened a shop in St. Martin to service both St. Martin and St. Barths.

