Boutique brokerage J. Cash Real Estate and its agents just outside Charlotte, North Carolina, will now operate under the Premier Sotheby’s International Realty brand.

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has acquired Charlotte-area boutique brokerage J. Cash Real Estate, the company announced on Tuesday.

Budge Huskey | Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

The boutique brokerage and its agents based in Mooresville, North Carolina, located about 30 miles north of Charlotte, will now operate under the Premier Sotheby’s International Realty brand, allowing Premier Sotheby’s International Realty to expand its presence in the region.

With the acquisition, Julie Cash, former owner of J. Cash Real Estate, will become managing broker of Sotheby’s Cornelius and Mooresville offices.

“Julie has built a successful real estate firm based on exclusivity, exceptional service and marketing expertise,” Budge Huskey, president and CEO of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome her and the talented professionals of J. Cash Real Estate to our company. Our two firms are well aligned in terms of our passion and values. We are confident that this new union will achieve extraordinary results.”

Kristine Newell | Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Cash is a seasoned Realtor in the area, with nearly two decades of experience in the market’s luxury and Lake Norman waterfront communities. In 2021, she was the no. 1 agent in closed sales volume in Iredell County, bringing over $35 million in closed residential sales, and has been named a top 10 broker by The Best of Lake Norman, a regional podcast and blog.

“We are dedicated to attracting high-level talent and this is just another example of why successful agents are attracted to a global luxury brand,” Kristine Newell, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s senior vice president, said in a statement. “Julie is an icon in this local market, and an incredible example of a strong female leader.”

Julie Cash | J. Cash Real Estate

Cash cited the power of the Sotheby’s brand as a primary motive for joining forces with the luxury powerhouse.

“This merger is a natural fit for us and will allow us to serve our customers on a larger scale,” Cash said in a statement.

“Premier Sotheby’s International Realty prides itself on its commitment to providing an elevated level of service, and that has always been our mission. We are proud to join a leading luxury brokerage and look forward to sharing the incredible marketing tools and global resources of this time-honored brand.”

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is headquartered in Naples, Florida, and has over 1,400 sales associates and employees located in 40 different markets throughout Florida and North Carolina.

