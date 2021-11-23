Tune in as top women leaders get real about some of the most challenging issues facing women working toward leadership roles in real estate today. Watch their full conversation here.

A powerhouse group of female real estate leaders took the Inman Connect Las Vegas stage on Wednesday to share their stories and encourage other women in the industry to be empowered and step into their own as leaders.

The four leaders — Kymber Menkiti of the Menkiti Group at Keller Williams Capital Properties, Vanessa Bergmark of Red Oak Realty, Melissa Sofia of The Avenue Home Collective, and Kendall Bonner of RE/MAX Capital Realty — discussed with moderator Clelia Warburg Peters some of the most challenging issues facing women working toward leadership roles today.

