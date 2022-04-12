Reuveni LLC will operate “as a separate line of business” at Coldwell Banker Warburg and will focus on the sales and marketing of new development projects.

New York luxury brokerage Coldwell Banker Warburg has partnered with Shlomi Reuveni, founder of new development brokerage Reuveni Real Estate, to create a new development arm at Coldwell Banker Warburg, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Frederick Warburg Peters | Coldwell Banker Warburg

Reuveni LLC will operate “as a separate line of business” at Coldwell Banker Warburg, and will focus on the sales and marketing of new development projects, according to a press release.

“I could not be more excited to announce our new partnership with Reuveni LLC,” Frederick Warburg Peters, president of Coldwell Banker Warburg, said in a statement. “Shlomi, in addition to being the consummate new development professional, is a dear friend and colleague, and I cannot wait to see the value we add to our business by working together.”

In October 2021, Warburg Realty was acquired by Coldwell Banker, becoming Coldwell Banker Warburg and the first firm to ever be fully branded as a Coldwell Banker Global Luxury brand, according to a press statement.

With the partnership with Reuveni, Coldwell Banker Warburg will manage Reuveni LLC’s resale and leasing businesses while Shlomi Reuveni will assist in Coldwell Banker Warburg’s agent recruitment.

The two brands will also unite their business development strategies, as well as marketing, public relations, branding and social media efforts for a more expansive reach throughout the New York City market. The partnership poises the two brands for significant growth across the business, recruitment efforts and client services, a statement noted.

Shlomi Reuveni | Reuveni LLC

“I am very excited about my partnership with Coldwell Banker Warburg,” Reuveni said in a statement. “Fred is the ultimate real estate broker, he is an iconic industry leader with an impeccable reputation and a four-decades, encyclopedic knowledge of our industry. He has built an amazing brokerage company with top-notch agents and management. On a personal level, I love the man, he is a true mensch, and I can’t wait to start working closely with him.”

“Coldwell Banker is a legendary firm with a vast and deep national and international presence and exposure,” Reuveni continued. “I am very impressed with their powerful new branding, marketing and technology tools which we will be soon utilizing with our developers, brokers and projects. I am a 35-year veteran of our industry and I truly believe that our new partnership and collective leadership is now the most unique brokerage and sales platform for New York City brokers and developers alike.”

The new partnership went into effect on Tuesday.

