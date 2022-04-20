“The Ultimate Website Course for Real Estate Agents” will give agents access to tools and strategies to build and maintain a website that establishes their brand and helps generate and convert leads.

Serhant. Ventures, luxury brokerage Serhant.’s educational division, announced on Tuesday a new Sell It Like Serhant course developed in partnership with real estate marketing firm Luxury Presence to help agents build their own website.

The course, which is called The Ultimate Website Course for Real Estate Agents, will give agents access to tools and strategies to build and maintain a website that establishes their brand and helps generate and convert leads.

Taught by Serhant. founder Ryan Serhant and Luxury Presence CEO Malte Kramer, the course is not a coding or web design course, according to a press release, but is meant to give agents “the strategic framework for approaching the website creation process.”

Prior experience in coding is not required to take the course.

Agents who enroll in the course will receive a website SEO audit from Sell It Like Serhant before the course at no extra charge so that they can identify areas of their existing website that could use improvement.

Luxury Presence will provide agents with a customizable website template upon completion of the course.

Nearly 11,000 agents in 109 countries have enrolled in Sell It Like Serhant to date. Other courses include Real Estate Core, Social Ads, How to Sell in a Low Inventory Market and How to Build Your Personal Brand.

The Ultimate Website Course for Real Estate Agents will begin on June 8.

