Broker Spotlight: Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon, Corcoran

What are 3 things you’d like readers to know about you and your partnership?

Mick: One thing that makes our partnership so successful is that we trust each other. We’ve been partners since 2015, but Eloy was my mentor even before that, so we were able to form a symbiotic relationship before becoming equals.

Eloy: Secondly, we pull our equal weight in the partnership. Before Mick and I joined forces, I was working 70-hour weeks, and now with his help, I’m able to breathe a little. Before 2015, I was the top broker in the condominium space, and after Mick became my partner, he brought a new dynamic. We were able to shift focus and expand to single-family waterfront homes.

Mick: Lastly, partnerships need respect for each other’s strengths. Eloy is an incredible mentor and partner who is an expert in the South Beach market. I learned and continue to learn more from him every day. I’ve lived here for a long time now, but he has the knowledge of someone who grew up here.

Eloy: And Mick with his drive to succeed has surpassed me in many ways. Building new business and retaining clients requires dedicated persistence, and with Mick’s commitment to the follow-up, we’re able to keep clients for many years.

How did you get your start in real estate?

Mick: I started as Eloy’s intern right out of college because a mutual friend who happened to be one of Eloy’s best clients made the introduction. I did everything from reception and marketing and then finally started showing. Once I started showing, I gained my own clients and kept working hard to increase my production. In 2015, I knew I was ready for more and approached Eloy about becoming partners. He said yes on the spot.

Eloy: I came from a very Cuban upbringing and grew up in a poor area in southwest Miami. I knew when I was young I wanted something bigger. When I moved to South Beach, I fell in love with Art Deco design and architecture.

The first apartment I moved into in 1994 was a beautiful Mediterranean building. I loved it so much that I persuaded all my friends to move in. Surprisingly, the building offered me a job, and I was actually getting paid to have my friends move in. I was hooked! I started to work in property and asset management until about 1994 and transitioned into sales.