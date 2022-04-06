With a commitment to the power of legislative advocacy, diversity and inclusion, Anthony Domathoti is making his mark as an industry leader. Find out how this award-winning broker and president of Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors is creating change for agents and clients.

Broker Spotlight: Anthony Domathoti, EXIT Realty Premium

Name: Anthony Domathoti

Title: President, Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors; broker-owner, Exit Realty Premium

Experience: 25 + Years

Location: New York City

Brokerage: EXIT Realty Premium

Rankings: Platinum And Sapphire

Team size: 27

Transaction sides: 143

Sales volume: $52,262,000

Awards: Platinum, Sapphire, Spirit Award, PowerList NYC

Why Anthony Domathoti is in the spotlight

Describing himself and his brokerage as “honest, client and consumer-centric and relentless,” Anthony Domathoti is making his mark as an award-winning broker at EXIT Realty Premium and president of Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors. He describes himself as passionate about the Realtor Party, legislative advocacy, diversity, equity and inclusion.

What makes a good leader?

Good leaders have faith in their beliefs. Leadership is all about being passionate about what you do and having confidence in yourself and your followers whom you must motivate and inspire.

Good leadership is about making hard choices. As leaders, we make hard choices, and self-sacrifice to enhance the lives of others. Earning the team’s respect is an integral part of being a leader. Earning respect is crucial to a successful relationship with someone, while also showing that you care about their work or ideas.

As leaders, it’s our responsibility to know the strengths and weaknesses of each team member as a whole. Great leaders are incredibly ambitious, but never for one’s own gain.

What are your top tips for freshly licensed brokers?

It’s super-critical for new agents and brokers to find a mentor or successful veteran to lean on and learn from. Prospect, prospect, prospect. Keep your pipeline active and busy. Do everything you can to get your name and brand out into the world. It’s about what you know; be hungry for new information. Learn, retain and be knowledgeable. Agents and brokers get hired for their knowledge. Read real estate books. Listen to industry podcasts. Follow industry blogs. Attend in-person networking events, and join social networking groups. Network, network and network. There is no shortcut, and it’s often referred to as a must-do activity to survive and thrive in the industry. Understand the market. Study patterns, ebb and flow, peaks and valleys. Learn and understand the current market conditions (i.e. how fast homes are selling, average prices, and list-to-sales price ratios)

What would you like people to know about you and your brokerage?

EXIT Realty Premium is a place for all. All kinds of agents call EXIT Premium home. Industry veterans and newbies all work hand-in-hand. We are truly a multi-ethnic and multicultural office with agents from 20+ ethnicities. Our mission is to provide each client with extraordinary quality of service in the buying and selling of real estate and to always act with honesty, integrity and truth.

What’s your top prediction for 2022?

Home prices and mortgage rates will go up. Affordability challenges will come from rising prices and mortgage rates, rising rents, which is a strong motivator for many hopeful first-time buyers. Supply chain delays and continued inflation will also impact every facet of the industry, from property managers to renters to owners.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

Every new agent must know that you don’t sell a house and get paid overnight. It won’t happen right away, but there is great money in this industry. It can take years to build a relationship with a client and sell them the house of their dreams or work with a seller to list their home for sale.

Being a real estate agent or broker is a competitive business, so be ready to get your game face on right away. Don’t let the competition get to you too much. Do not burn a bridge with anyone in this business if you can help it. You are likely going to have to work with them again at some point.

