In the whirlwind of day-to-day real estate practice, it can be difficult to keep up with the relationships that matter most to your business. Here’s how to reach out, reboot and rejuvenate your contacts with past clients, colleagues and your community.

When you’re busy day to day, keeping up with the relationships that are not right in front of you — active leads, clients under contract, clients in crisis mode — can feel difficult, if not impossible. There may not be enough hours in the day to meet up, and some folks may still be in socially distant mode, resulting in the sense that you’re out there on your own.

If you feel like you’re dropping the ball and want to get back in touch with the clients and colleagues who could make all the difference in your business, there’s no time like the present to get started reconnecting. We’ve rounded up some of our best advice so that you can reach out, branch out and catch up.

Catching up: thank-you’s and handwritten notes

You know that one of the best and most personal ways to stay in touch or reconnect is with an elegant and heartfelt handwritten note. I’ve refreshed one of my most comprehensive guides to writing notes that make people feel seen and valued.

Catching up: closing gifts

With so many clients moving through the transaction process, you need to have a plan in place for making a lasting impression at the closing table. These closing gifts are at once personal-feeling and replicable so that you always have a great go-to ready.

Catching up: referral thank-you’s

Someone who knows, likes and trusts you sharing your name with a friend or family member is a powerful way to bring in leads who are eager to work with you. It deserves acknowledgment and appreciation. Find out how to thank your referral sources — and motivate them to continue singing your praises.

Catching up: post-listing marketing

A current listing or recent successful sale helps to position you as a neighborhood expert. Let folks living near your latest listing know about the service you provide — and stay top-of-mind when they’re ready to sell their home as well.

Catching up: sphere of influence expansion

Your sphere of influence is the foundation of your marketing and outreach efforts. Continue feeding your database and you keep your pipeline full with potential clients and referral sources. Here’s how to keep nurturing these valued relationships — and generate more of them.

Catching up: connecting with relocating buyers

The pandemic has seen waves of movement driven by the availability of remote work, the search for affordability and changing values. Get your part of the relocating buyer market, and work with agents in popular feeder and destination markets to serve this important group.

Catching up: professional networking

The more agents, brokers and affiliated professionals you know, the more opportunity will open up in your business. Often the conversations you have with your colleagues will lead to insights and game-changing introductions that push your business forward. Here’s how to catch up with your professional network and put those relationships to work.

Catching up: leadership opportunities

The real estate industry offers tremendous opportunities for professional growth and development. Rather than sitting back and complaining about what’s not happening in the industry, here’s how to get involved and be the change you’d like to see both locally and industrywide.

Catching up: rebooting your business top to bottom

In real estate, nothing really dies — not leads, not markets and not opportunity. Whether you’ve been out of the business for a while or have let some things slide due to personal circumstances, there’s always a way to get back in and put your skills and contacts to work. Find out how to get all caught up so that you can make a new start.