The iBuyer is also deepening its market reach in the Portland, Oregon, area following an expansion last month into the Northeast.

IBuyer Opendoor is expanding its market reach in the Midwest by bringing its services to Detroit, the company announced Tuesday.

Additionally, Opendoor is launching in Southwest Florida and expanding its existing presence in Portland, Oregon.

Jim Lesinski | LinkedIn

The news follows the company’s expansion into the Northeast — in New Jersey and New York — at the beginning of April, and comes just days before the results of its first quarter earnings are scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Opendoor’s move into Detroit means the iBuyer’s services will now be available to residents in six counties across 170 ZIP codes in the state of Michigan in total.

“As a native Michigander, I know that greater Detroit and Ann Arbor are vibrant and innovative areas known collectively for their pride and passion for sports, music, art, the automotive industry and more,” Jim Lesinski, Opendoor’s senior regional general manager, said in a statement. “Today’s announcement builds on our established Midwest presence in Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Kansas City and Minneapolis-St. Paul where we help consumers every day experience a better way to sell a home.”

Jay Cherry | LinkedIn

In Florida, Opendoor had already been operating in the Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Miami and Fort Lauderdale markets. With its launch into the southwestern portion of the state, it will now also have services available to consumers in Fort Myers, Naples and across Lee, Hendry and Collier counties.

“Southwest Florida attracts people who want to take advantage of its pristine beaches, natural beauty and warmer climate,” Jay Cherry, Opendoor regional general manager and native Floridian, said in a statement. “We’re proud to continue to build on our presence in the Sunshine State, offering a seamless experience throughout Fort Myers, Naples and the surrounding areas.”

Jessie Smith | LinkedIn

Opendoor first began servicing Portland in 2019, and with its latest expansion, will now also service Clark and Cowlitz counties, located across the Columbia River from Portland.

“As we grow in the Pacific Northwest, Vancouver is a natural next step for Opendoor,” Jessie Smith, regional general manager, said in a statement. “Vancouver sits in between the Pacific Coast, the Cascades, Mount St. Helens, Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge, making it ideal for homeowners who want to be close to the outdoors but near a major metro like Portland.”

Opendoor’s first quarter earnings is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m. EST.

Update: This story was updated after publishing with additional cities in Florida in which Opendoor currently operates.

