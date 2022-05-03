Corcoran Lifestyle Properties is located in the greater Seattle metro area and will be led by Keoki and Stephanie McCarthy.

The Corcoran Group has debuted in Washington state with the launch of Corcoran Lifestyle Properties, a new affiliate based in Bothell, Washington, the company announced on Tuesday.

Stephanie and Keoki McCarthy are leading the new office, formerly known as McCarthy Real Estate, which will serve the greater Seattle area from Snohomish to Thurston counties, a press statement reads.

“Establishing the brand in Washington state is a pivotal moment in growing our west coast footprint and I’m thrilled that we’re sharing this milestone with Stephanie, Keoki and their very talented agents,” Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, said in a statement.

“The decision to enter Bothell and the greater Seattle area was a very intentional and strategic one. With all that the region has to offer in both eager clientele and being a beautiful place to live, I’m confident that Corcoran Lifestyle Properties will exemplify the best of the brand as we make a name for ourselves in Washington.”

Bothell is located at the northeast end of Lake Washington on the periphery of Seattle’s metro area. The region is both easily accessible to Washington’s natural beauty and recreation opportunities, and has exciting amenities like restaurants, wineries, breweries and unique shops, making it one of the best places to live in the state, according to Niche.

The McCarthys have been working in real estate for over 20 years and started their own firm in 2001 affiliated with Real Living Northwest Realtors. Prior to starting their firm, Stephanie cultivated a professional background in escrow, title and mergers and acquisitions. The duo said promoting work-life balance in their agents is a core principle of their business and that the Corcoran brand was a huge draw for the couple.

“Corcoran’s brand, particularly as a woman-run business, is completely in line with who we are and what we stand for,” Stephanie McCarthy said in a statement. “We are a boutique operation that invests a lot of time in our marketing and how the client feels so we were incredibly excited to be the first firm to bring the Corcoran brand to the state of Washington.”

“[We] are thrilled to be joining forces with a group that will allow us to grow our brand in a way we haven’t been able to do before,” Keoki McCarthy added in a statement.

Corcoran Lifestyle Properties will be the brand’s 22nd affiliate to join the Corcoran Affiliate Network.

