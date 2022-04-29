A new listing in Panama City, Florida, comes with a little more than the average buyer may be willing to bargain for.

Seller Crystal Ball, 43, has listed her three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, which includes a patio, a pool, a hot tub and one ex-husband named Richard, for the savvy buyer interested in a potential discount on the sale, Newsweek reported on Wednesday.

Ball and her ex-husband, Richard Chaillou, 54, recently decided to divorce on amicable terms after seven years together. The two are continuing to keep a number of businesses together and co-parent their children, however, and Ball, who got her real estate license in 2019, seems happy to help her ex out in his new romantic future by giving him an unusual endorsement.

On the home she’s listing at 3819 Quail St., one of several investment properties she owns, Ball has advertised a “wonderfully rehabbed ex-husband up for grabs as tenant” and might knock down the asking price of $699,000 for the buyer willing to let him stay.

She makes a good case for Chaillou too — aside from the playful photos of him throughout the home in poses showing off his muscles and playing hide and seek with a stuffed animal white tiger, Ball’s listing also boasts Chaillou’s skills as a home cook and handyman.

The listing comes with Ball's ex-husband as a tenant | Zillow Gone Wild / Facebook Ex-husband Richard shows off his good side in the listing photos | Zillow Gone Wild / Facebook A stuffed animal white tiger makes a prominent appearance in the listing photos | Zillow Gone Wild / Facebook Ball and her ex will continue to own businesses together, despite their divorce | Zillow Gone Wild / Facebook The listing has received over 1,700 likes on Zillow Gone Wild's Twitter | Zillow Gone Wild / Facebook

“This dream man in the kitchen is a personal chef and server cooking up perfect meals on a new stove with updated countertops you can make memories on,” Ball’s listing description teases. “Head covering is well worn, mostly balding, like the eagles soaring in the sky above S. Lagoon steps from your massive driveway.”

Ball also points out Cahillou’s helpful physical features, which can do more than meets the eye.

“XL ears will pick up creaks and make sure WD40 is applied to your new fixtures,” the description states. “Large Italian nose will sniff out any odors before you even think about taking the trash out your decorative front door. Superhuman strength will save your back years of hard work lifting your hot tub cover where you can fall in love listening to our two young boys splashing in the pool. Tenants new metal knees should outlast the new LVP flooring just expertly installed.”

Because of the unusual proposition in Ball’s listing, the listing has been flagged and taken down a number of times, with other agents arguing that it’s against MLS rules. However, Ball has claimed otherwise, that it’s common for investment properties in Florida to be sold with tenants occupying them.

The unique marketing technique was also an opportunity for Ball to announce to the world her name change and the launch of her new brokerage, Investors Gone Wild Realty. Previously, Ball operated as Crystal Chaillou at eXp Realty.

“I’m a huge fan of creative marketing tactics, and I felt this was a fitting way to announce my divorce, my name change and my new brokerage launch,” Ball told Newsweek.

The listing was picked up by Zillow Gone Wild on Twitter earlier this week and has received more than 1,700 likes.

One Twitter user called bae replied, “Pretty much sold on personal chef,” while another called Lurker said, “His poses… I’m sold.”

In general, Ball said people have responded to the listing with good humor, aside from a few prickly agents.

“The feedback overall has been positive,” she told Newsweek. “There are some other agents that don’t see the humor in it, but that is part of the reason why I listed it.”

Email Lillian Dickerson