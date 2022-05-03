A house in Sarasota, Florida set a new record for a popular social media page that documents zany real estate listings.

The midcentury modern house garnered over 24,000 likes on Facebook and more than 122,000 likes on Twitter for Zillow Gone Wild, the first listing to earn more than 100,000 likes, the page announced in a tweet on Monday.

The three-bedroom home on Peachtree Street — which listed on Zillow on April 30 — has a unique circular layout that places the bathroom at the center of the house, inspired by the design of another nearby building according to the listing description.

The interior of the house looks straight out of a Mad Men set piece, with bright colors, curved furniture such as the house’s original kidney-shaped vanity, and a large circular kitchen counter.

The layout of the house was inspired by a nearby art gallery. Image: Zillow The bathroom sits at the center of the house. Image: Zillow Bright colors and midcentury modern furnishings feature prominently. Image: Zillow The kitchen features a rounded countertop. Image: Zillow The home has three bedrooms. Image: Zillow

Social media users were impressed with the home’s authentically reproduced midcentury modern decor.

“The interior of this house is exactly what I imagine that of a Golden Age Hollywood actor to be,” tweeted one user. “I love it.”

“This is what The Jetsons led me to believe my future house would look like,” tweeted another user.

Others were impressed by the home’s renovation, noting that the home looked to be in disrepair just a few years ago according to images on Google Maps.

Look at the house before it was refurbished, looks like a pile of junk. Taking this in consideration, the price jump is still pretty big pic.twitter.com/CaA7awT6Io — aesthetic (@aesth1cc_) May 1, 2022

They noted that the renovations could in part explain the home’s dramatic price increase. According to Zillow, the home was last sold in 2018 for $229,000, before being listed this year at $899,000.

While the renovations are likely to explain for some of that 292 percent price jump, home values in Florida and other sunny locales have skyrocketed amid the pandemic as remote work and low taxes have drawn more white-collar workers to the sun belt.

Sarasota is a few dozen miles south of Tampa, where home prices have inflated 33.2 percent over the past year. The city was named the hottest real estate market of 2022 by Zillow.

Email Ben Verde