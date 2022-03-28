It’s every millennial’s dream house.

This house in Houston, Texas, is currently asking $330,000, and is decked out in every way possible to pay homage to the enormously popular 10-season sitcom Friends that started in 1994.

There are murals depicting the iconic opening theme fountain and recurring hangout Central Perk, along with a big orange couch, grass carpet, a foosball table, and a mural depicting Ross carrying a couch up the stairs, and a kitchen modeled to look like Monica’s — blue cabinets and all.

“If you loved the TV show, then you’ll love this house! There are wall murals reminiscent of scenes from the show along with decor and furnishings to make you feel like you’re there,” reads the listing description. “The current owners didn’t ‘monkey’ around when paying attention to details.”

In addition to the themed decorations, the house also boasts a Tesla charger in the garage, and a balcony.

“Start your day with breakfast prepared in Monica’s Kitchen. After a day of foosball or hanging out with friends at Central Perk, it might be time to check the local entertainment,” the listing description reads. “This location holds more fun with bars and restaurants within walking distance of the home.”

A post on the popular listings page “Zillow Gone Wild” garnered a lot of online attention for the house — much of it critical.

“The one where the fan took it too far,” wrote one commenter.

But broker Diana Hu told the website Culturemap Houston the viral post also garnered “a lot of interest” in the house.

