A home for sale in Long Grove, Illinois, is attracting attention online for a particularly flashy piece of plumbing.

The $799,000 five-bedroom house features a number of gaudy touches, but perhaps none as attention-grabbing as the gold toilet occupying one of its five bathrooms.

The toilet is only partially shown in the listing photograph but that didn’t stop followers of the Twitter account Zillow Gone Wild from taking notice.

“My only goal in life now is to someday pee in the golden toilet in this $800k Long Grove, IL home,” the account tweeted.

Some commentators expressed their displeasure with the listing photographer for failing to capture the entire golden John.

“I’m disappointed the realtor didn’t take a better picture of the golden toilet,” wrote one commenter. “Literally annoyed at his lack of effort and caring, as if this is a normal place.”

The rest of the house’s interior features a head-spinning mixture of modern touches and faux oversized provincial furniture, leading some to comment on the lack of synchronicity in the home’s decor.

“It’s like someone took rooms from 6 different houses and mish-mashed them all together,” wrote one commenter. “The chairs in the kitchen look like they were lifted from a hair salon.”

“They just could NOT pick an aesthetic and stick with it,” wrote another.

The house has already received multiple offers, according to the listing description.

