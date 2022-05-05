This week, the spotlight shines on Howard Payson of RE/MAX Town and Country. Starting with six agents in 2018, he now has a roster of 124 and is opening a second office.

Broker Spotlight: Howard Payson, RE/MAX Town and Country

Name: Howard Payson

Title: CEO/ broker

Experience: 13 years (broker for three years)

Location: Fishkill and Yorktown, New York

Brokerage: RE/MAX Town and Country

Team size: Started with six, now 124

Transaction sides: 900

Sales volume: 220,000,000 (5.5 million GCI)

Awards: Fastest-growing RE/MAX brokerage worldwide in a small market, 2020 and 2021

Youngest New York RE/MAX broker at 32, 2018

Why Howard Payson is in the spotlight

After growing up in a small town then spending a decade in retail store management, Howard Payson knew he wanted to make a bigger impact in people’s lives. Starting with six agents in 2018, he now has a roster of 124 and is opening a second office. He calls his brokerage “a technology, education and marketing company that focuses on helping people grow a better life and business.”

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

This is a business. There are many jobs in real estate. Focus on the ones that make money.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

The key to success is to show people what it’s like to work with you before they actually do.

What are 5 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

  1. We value culture.
  2. We believe in listings, leads and leverage
  3. Our commitment is to help agents’ business become predictable with exceptional service and professionalism
  4. Providing the latest technology and leverage is key to success including First.io and our own CRM that has text, dialer and video messaging capabilities. 
  5. Building a better life creates a better business.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Whether you start with zero agents or six like I did, to have something new and different you must do something differently. Be open to doing uncomfortable activities.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

Fail forward and fast forward. Mistakes give you knowledge; otherwise you’re doomed to repeat them. If there is something in your business you want to do … just go for it

Know someone who should be featured in an upcoming Broker Spotlight? Nominations, please, to brokeredge@inman.com.

Christy Murdock is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. She is also the creator of the online course Crafting the Property Description: The Step-by-Step Formula for Reluctant Real Estate Writers. Follow Writing Real Estate on TwitterInstagram and YouTube.

