What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

This is a business. There are many jobs in real estate. Focus on the ones that make money.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

The key to success is to show people what it’s like to work with you before they actually do.

What are 5 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

We value culture. We believe in listings, leads and leverage Our commitment is to help agents’ business become predictable with exceptional service and professionalism Providing the latest technology and leverage is key to success including First.io and our own CRM that has text, dialer and video messaging capabilities. Building a better life creates a better business.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Whether you start with zero agents or six like I did, to have something new and different you must do something differently. Be open to doing uncomfortable activities.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

Fail forward and fast forward. Mistakes give you knowledge; otherwise you’re doomed to repeat them. If there is something in your business you want to do … just go for it