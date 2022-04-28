Are you receiving Inman’s Broker Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.
Broker Spotlight: Alyssa Brody, Development Marketing Team (DMT)
Name: Alyssa Brody
Title: Co-founder, Development Marketing Team (DMT)
Experience: 12 years
Location: New York City, New York
Brokerage name: Development Marketing Team (DMT)
Size: 11 agents
Sales volume: $70 million
Why Alyssa Brody is in the spotlight
As a tenacious entrepreneur who’s bullish on redefining the practice of real estate through data-driven solutions, Alyssa Brody marries sales and marketing as co-founder of Development Marketing Team (DMT). Along with her partner, marketing expert Erica Sachse, DMT employs innovative processes centered on real-time data to create advanced algorithms that elevate the consumer journey, optimize engagement and increase sales conversion.
This highly-educated, experienced and dynamic team is dedicated to providing a bespoke experience for their clients, growing their team of agents and expanding into new markets.
How did you get your start in real estate?
When I was in college, my stepfather purchased a real estate franchise that allowed me to learn about real estate investments and get firsthand experience in the buying, selling and leasing of residential properties. I immediately fell in love with the industry, which then led to my specialization in the field during law school.
Following graduation, I began selling real estate on the side while simultaneously looking for the ideal law firm to start my career. My not-so-temporary side job turned into over a decade of experience with career sales totaling more than $500 million.
How did you choose your first brokerage and how did it impact your current one?
Before launching Development Marketing Team (DMT), I led a successful team at a notable brokerage in NYC. That was really a stepping stone in my career because while I learned a great deal about all aspects of the business, it also allowed me to see the nuances of the sales and marketing process that are so prominent in many brokerages.
I immediately realized the significant opportunity to marry marketing and sales, and create an integrated process that utilizes new tools and technology. I partnered with Erica Sachse, a seasoned marketing professional, and from there, DMT was born.
Focused on utilizing today’s technology, DMT aims to more effectively market and sell real estate, producing valuable results by using real-time data.
Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career. How did you get there?
In 2021, I decided to launch a brokerage (amid the pandemic). Despite many of the challenges, this created — shutdowns, stay-at-home orders, etc. — we persevered and started DMT. Our first year was a huge success, and to date, we have achieved more than $70 million in sales, with $500 million in current exclusives.
Today, we are expanding our footprint and entering the South Florida market, which will open the door to new and exciting opportunities to influence the industry and introduce our integrated, data-driven sales and marketing approach to more projects.
What makes a good leader?
A good leader is someone who empowers and inspires others and leads by example. To be a good leader, it’s important to exhibit integrity, empathy, resilience, and positivity — those are a few of the virtues that I strive to demonstrate every day.
For more than a decade, I’ve worked to establish a reputation as a knowledgeable and trustworthy advisor, one that exceeds the expectations of clients and delivers the best results possible. I’m highly focused on growing and elevating our incredible team of agents and marketing professionals, and do so by helping to mentor each and every person on our dynamic team.
What’s your top prediction for 2022?
I believe that new technology will continue to be an evolving trend in 2022. The real estate industry is poised for explosive growth given the increasing number of tech tools and property technology companies entering the space.
Though digital marketing has always been a core tenet of our approach, new tech tools have allowed us to expand further, tracking data in real-time and making informed decisions about both the marketing and sales of real estate properties.
We have been able to generate high-quality leads from this approach, and we believe that as more agents and brokers invest in digital marketing, they will start to utilize data and analytics in a purposeful way that will help to more effectively sell real estate.
