Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career. How did you get there?

In 2021, I decided to launch a brokerage (amid the pandemic). Despite many of the challenges, this created — shutdowns, stay-at-home orders, etc. — we persevered and started DMT. Our first year was a huge success, and to date, we have achieved more than $70 million in sales, with $500 million in current exclusives.

Today, we are expanding our footprint and entering the South Florida market, which will open the door to new and exciting opportunities to influence the industry and introduce our integrated, data-driven sales and marketing approach to more projects.

What makes a good leader?

A good leader is someone who empowers and inspires others and leads by example. To be a good leader, it’s important to exhibit integrity, empathy, resilience, and positivity — those are a few of the virtues that I strive to demonstrate every day.

For more than a decade, I’ve worked to establish a reputation as a knowledgeable and trustworthy advisor, one that exceeds the expectations of clients and delivers the best results possible. I’m highly focused on growing and elevating our incredible team of agents and marketing professionals, and do so by helping to mentor each and every person on our dynamic team.

What’s your top prediction for 2022?

I believe that new technology will continue to be an evolving trend in 2022. The real estate industry is poised for explosive growth given the increasing number of tech tools and property technology companies entering the space.

Though digital marketing has always been a core tenet of our approach, new tech tools have allowed us to expand further, tracking data in real-time and making informed decisions about both the marketing and sales of real estate properties.

We have been able to generate high-quality leads from this approach, and we believe that as more agents and brokers invest in digital marketing, they will start to utilize data and analytics in a purposeful way that will help to more effectively sell real estate.