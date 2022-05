According to a newly leaked document, the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade later this year. The decision promises to have major repercussions culturally and, by leaving decisions about reproductive rights up to individual states, may also create changes in where people choose to live.

We want to hear from the Inman community about your views of the ruling and its impact.

Thank you for participating. We’ll post your responses next week.