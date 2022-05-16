A $10 million California mansion was “one signature away” from a sale before it was destroyed by a wildfire on Wednesday, according to reports.

The palatial abode in Laguna Beach was pulverized as strong winds whipped the brush fire through the ritzy Laguna Niguel neighborhood, the home’s listing agent told the Orange County Register.

The 10,000-square-foot mansion was known as the jewel of the upscale neighborhood, with twin wings overlooking the beach, impressive finishes and grounds with a pool.

“It’s a very special property. You cannot duplicate that home,” Realtor Leo Goldschwartz told the Register. “The house had separate wings. The adults went one way, the kids went another way. It was like a palace. The house was a really beautiful home. The finishes were impressive.”

The home was built in 1999 by a feng shui-practicing architect and was likely the most expensive home in the neighborhood, Goldschwartz said.

The home was one of at least 11 damaged by the fire that spread through southern California on Wednesday. Prices for the damaged homes ranged between $2.8 million and $9.6 million, according to the New York Post.

The owner of the destroyed mansion, who also has a home in Canada, has insurance — but the increasing severity of wildfires in California spurred by climate change has made homeowners insurance more expensive and harder to get in the Golden State.

The would-be buyers of the estate were devastated, Goldschwartz said.

Email Ben Verde

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Be part of the community driving real estate forward. Join thousands of top-producers at Inman Connect Las Vegas this August.Learn more×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription