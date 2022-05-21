Want to get a better grip on the big picture elements that affect your business and personal finances? Here are nine ways to easily stay informed every day.

Economic and financial news can sound like gibberish to the uninitiated, filled with jargon, numbers and indicators that may be tough to decipher. Just achieving a baseline understanding of how the economy works is a challenge, but then you have to follow its ups and downs and understand all of the different elements that can impact it.

Just listen to economists themselves — they often disagree with each other even on foundational principles, not to mention on temporary market movements. That can make it even more confusing and keep you from making good decisions for yourself and providing solid information to your clients.

Let these nine resources teach you the basics, keep you informed, and offer perspective on everything from your personal finances to your business operations.

A true classic, Steven Silbiger’s often-revised roundup of the information taught in the country’s most elite business schools offers you a solid overview of essential financial, legal, marketing and other business principles. It’s a fast and convenient way to get up to speed on the factors that influence your business and will help you identify any blind spots in your planning.

Want to keep up with everyday news you can use? Morning Brew comes straight to your inbox and delivers bite-sized information about the world and the economy. Simply scan the Brew on your phone for a quick information download or click through when you see a particularly interesting story that you want to learn more about.

You may be familiar with MarketWatch if you’re an NPR listener, and Barron’s is one of the great bastions of financial and economic journalism.

Between the two, they offer a range of podcasts covering everything from today’s market news to innovative and experimental ideas around money and the economy. Find a new favorite or pick and choose from among the wide variety of options available across these six podcasts.

Of course, The WSJ is essential reading for financially savvy professionals, but you may find it a bit intimidating. However, The Journal provides a wide variety of coverage, from entertainment to sports, along with commentary by distinguished and engaging columnists.

You’re sure to find something interesting here, and just a quick scan each day will make you feel more caught up on the world of finance.

If you’re looking for a deep dive into the way that politics, sociology and the environment impact the economy, The Economist has been the one to watch since it was founded in 1843.

Here you’ll get a broader perspective on the complexities of our changing world and how they impact the economy, both in the short term and long term.

Want to go back to school and get a foundational education in economics without ever stepping foot in a classroom? Khan Academy offers curricula in both AP-level and standard micro- and macro-economics so that you can experience a systematic and comprehensive approach to your economic self-education.

University lectures and courses

Want to go even further? Many distinguished universities offer publicly available, free lectures and courses. Get access to thought leaders, and find out what they’re saying at Harvard, Yale, Wharton, Stanford and other centers of higher learning.

Your personal financial adviser

The best way to find out more about how the larger economy affects you and your business is to connect with a financial adviser. They’ll help you understand the implications of tax policy, inflation, and other financial factors on your own pocketbook, so you can put your knowledge to work.

