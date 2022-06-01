The new office is the company’s 36th franchise to date and its first in the state of Georgia.

Luxury brokerage The Agency has made its entrance into the state of Georgia with a new franchise office in North Atlanta, the company announced on Wednesday.

The new franchise located in Alpharetta, a city within the Atlanta metro area, is the company’s 36th franchise to date and will be led by managing partners Chad Lagomarsino and Jeff Beal. Beal will also serve as the office’s broker of record. Both agents are joining The Agency from Compass.

“We’re delighted to introduce The Agency brand to the state of Georgia and enter the highly sought-after market of North Atlanta,” The Agency CEO and Founder Mauricio Umansky said in a statement. “Jeff Beal and Chad Lagomarsino’s combined impressive career success and industry experience make them the perfect duo to debut The Agency’s global network and cutting-edge solutions to this thriving southern market.”

The Agency has been on a tear with adding new franchise offices of late, having added 11 new franchises in 2022 thus far, including the Alpharetta office. Most recently the company announced a new franchise — and the brokerage’s first foray into Europe — in the Netherlands.

“We’re delighted Chad and Jeff will be leading the charge in North Atlanta as we look forward to bringing our brand to Georgia,” Jim Ramsay, executive vice president of franchise sales at The Agency, said in a statement. “Chad and Jeff are true authorities in this industry and with them at the helm, the Atlanta area will usher in a new era of luxury real estate.”

Born and raised in Atlanta, Beal has spent the last 10 years becoming a local market expert and cultivating his skills in the luxury realm by becoming a certified foreign investor specialist and a luxury property specialist. Prior to his real estate career, Beal was a market consultant for more than 20 years and worked with high-end brands like Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari and McLaren. During this period he also developed deep relationships with luxury clients who purchased products from these companies.

“As the real estate market in Atlanta continues to thrive more than ever, we look forward to introducing The Agency’s cutting-edge approach to our market,” Beal said in a statement. “No other brokerage offers the unmatched marketing power, tools, and technology that The Agency is recognized for, not to mention the level of service and solutions offered to agents and their clients. We are excited for what’s to come and look forward to raising the bar for our industry here in North Atlanta.”

Lagomarsino has been working in Atlanta real estate for more than 25 years and has transacted hundreds of millions of dollars in sales over the course of his career. During that time, he’s been named both Realtor of the Year and Commercial Realtor of the Year by the Northeast Atlanta Metro Association of Realtors (NAMAR) and has consistently been one of the area’s top producers.

“I am honored to be a steward of The Agency brand as we bring this luxury boutique brokerage and its highly-collaborative culture to North Atlanta,” Lagomarsino said in a statement. “The Agency is revolutionizing real estate with its groundbreaking approach, concierge client services, creative marketing, and vast global reach. I am confident in our mission of providing the best experience for our agents and clients and I look forward to showcasing the power of The Agency in our market.”

The new franchise office is located at 8000 Avalon Boulevard, Suite 214 in Alpharetta.

